KANSAS CITY/DENVER (KCTV) -- The Kansas City mayor and city officials had hoped Major League Baseball would choose Kansas City as the new site for this summer's MLB All Star Game, but those hopes were dashed Monday night as CNN and others reported that the league had chosen Denver to replace Atlanta.
The league announced on Friday that it was pulling the Summer Classic from Atlanta's Truist Park following Georgia's legislature passing a controversial voter ID law. Mayor Quinton Lucas and others in the Kansas City area immediately went to work lobbying baseball's commissioner to choose Kansas City as the alternate site.
They ended up going with Coors Field---home of the Colorado Rockies---instead.
