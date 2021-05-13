KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCMO has released a formal Request for Proposals to redevelop the Paige Home, which is associated with Satchel Paige -- a legendary pitcher for the Negro Leagues and MLB.
The Paige home is located at 2626 E. 28th St., which is in the Santa Fe neighborhood.
The home was damaged by a fire in 2018. In 2019, the Kansas City Homesteading Authority bought the home to protect and preserve it. A $150,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation was used to repair and stabilize it.
“Now that this structure is stabilized, we look forward to its further restoration to ensure it remains an important historic landmark and neighborhood asset for years to come,” said City Planning and Development Director Jeffrey Williams.
There will be a hard hat tour inside the home (masks will be required) at noon on Friday, May 14.
(The rainout location will be the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at 1616 E. 18th St.)
The Request for Proposals (RFP) has a few requirements:
"A restoration plan and vision of the eventual use of the structure."
"A proposal for community use of the site on an ongoing basis through a community benefit agreement with the Santa Fe Area Council."
"Supports the neighborhood goals and encourages broader redevelopment efforts along the Prospect Corridor."
Plus, due to the home’s significant association with the legendary pitcher, proposals that want to use the name should contact the licensing agent listed in the RFP.
The deadline to apply is June 17 of this year. The selection is expected to be made in July by the Kansas City Missouri Homesteading Authority (KCMHA).
