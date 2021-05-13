JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Anyone who has driven much on Kansas City streets has seen their share of potholes.
When a viewer sent us a picture of the road at 75th and Oakland it really got our attention.
75th and Oakland is just your average quiet Kansas City neighborhood.
“Everybody is super friendly, good place to live,” says Amy Widger who lives in the neighborhood.
Widger has lived in the area for about three years, but it was just a few weeks ago that a new “unwanted” resident to the neighborhood started causing some commotion.
“It’s really no longer a pothole; it’s more of a pot hill or pot mountain,” says Widger.
It's a safety hazard, for not only the area residents but especially those just driving through the neighborhood.
“They could get their car stuck if a chunk of concrete goes up under. They’re going to ruin their car. It’s a danger,” says Widger.
Even during our interview, Widger found herself having to help direct drivers.
Widger and other neighbors on the block say they’ve consistently reached out to the city through 311 over the last week, but thus far there's been nothing.
“They seem kind of not concerned about it because we are a little bit off the beaten path but, I mean, it’s obviously a huge concern,” says Widger.
We went to the director of Kansas City Public Works for answers and he says they’ve been receiving the 311 calls and have been working hard to address the many road concerns people have all throughout the city.
Public works has provided a list to city council on roads that need work. But, for those that didn’t make the list, they’ve set aside about half a million dollars in every single council district.
“Our infrastructure, it’s in significant disrepair for years of deferred maintenance. It’s going to take many years in order to recover from this, so this is not an instant fix,” says Michael Shaw, Director of KC Public Works.
As for the issue on 75th and Oakland, the director says they are aware of it and plan to have some people inspect the road and make recommendations on how to fix the issue.
