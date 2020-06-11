KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Body cameras are one step closer to becoming a reality in Kansas City.
On Thursday, the city council unanimously approved a measure allowing the city manager and police department to move forward with the process.
Kansas Citians have been waiting and following developments for years.
Back in 2018, the Kansas City Police Department requested for dashcams and video storage to be upgraded, which it got. The department also asked for body cameras, but it wasn’t in the budget at the time.
With a large donation from the DeBruce foundation, the city secured the last $2.5 million needed to purchase body cameras for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.
“It’s a long time coming, you know,” said KC resident Kenneth Thomas.
Now, the city council is figuring out the best way to implement them.
“I think this is an important step for us and, certainly, making sure as this program becomes permanent the type of accountability measures they’d like in connection with it,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Community members feel this is a big step in the right direction after weeks of protests throughout the country.
“If they use them, it would save a whole lot of… misunderstandings, if you will,” said Rosaline Conaway, another KC resident.
Johnathan Gaston said, “It’s going to be the best thing for them. They need it.”
Back in 2018, when the department asked for dash and body camera upgrades, it couldn’t afford both.
So, the short answer as to why it’s taken so long is money.
“All I can say is that they are giving out enough tickets, they should have enough money,” said James Hunter.
Many citizens KCTV5 News spoke with on Thursday said they welcome body cameras in their neighborhoods.
“It’d make me feel a lot better,” Gaston said.
“The madness has to stop sooner or later,” said Thomas.
Hunter said, “It would make it a lot less confrontational, I’ll put it that way.”
The next step is for the city manager to work with police to find out how much the bodycams will cost the city long term. The city manager should have that information within two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.