KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Some neighborhoods in Kansas City are seeing a lot of illegal dumping. KCTV5 News went to one of the more troublesome spots on E 27th Street and tracked down what the root of the issue is.
Imagine walking out of your house and seeing a huge trash pile outside of your home, and not a single item is actually yours, that’s the issue some are facing.
“We have a lot of homeless people. We have a lot of other stuff that goes on, a lot of squatters and it’s just a constant battle to keep it clean,” Nancy Simons, Blue Valley Neighborhood Association, said. “It just keeps accumulating.”
Simons is a part of the Blue Valley Neighborhood Association which helps beautify the neighborhood.
“These orange bags and the blue bags are part of the cleanup, everything else here is dumped,” Simons said.
An issue the City Public Works Department is fed up with.
“Everybody sees these city bags, that means the city is coming, it’s open season,” Alan Ashurst, KC Illegal Dumping Investigator, said.
Ashurst said there are hidden cameras all over the city to help crackdown on the issue, and crews work around the clock.
“Illegal dumping abatement groups drive in a nonstop circle picking up stuff like this,” Ashurst said.
And if you’re caught, it could be pricey.
“On your first offense, between $1 and a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail. We probably average $750 a fine,” Ashurst said.
Wednesday afternoon, Ashurst met with local leaders, and concerned citizens about the issue.
A point of emphasis was making sure people call 513-dump, or 311 for help, and to be very descriptive regarding the issue at hand. Wait a day or two to report, just in case the owner actually has a plan for the trash, and for the residents to never give up on fighting the issue.
“It’s been an ongoing issue for so long, we are going to see what we can get done, maybe city leaders can help us come up with ideas also,” Simons said.
Public Works said, if you see an illegal dumper, take a picture of them and their license plate if they are driving.
