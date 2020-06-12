KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You may have noticed something different about a few side streets in Kansas City: nearly 40 of them are closed except for local traffic.
It's something the KCMO has allowed for the last few weeks during the city's stay-at-home order.
It's been a nice change of pace on Mark McCall's block in Brookside.
“We've been walking the streets and we've seen a lot of other people out, too,” he said.
Ever since his Brookside neighbors applied for a permit to partially close their section of 71st Terrace, the dog days of summer have seemed a little quieter.
“It's just really nice to have less traffic,” said Mandy Downs.
Some families have been getting outside more during the emergency order.
“I love having it blocked off so I can run and cross the street without having to worry about cars,” Downs said.
They're protected by barriers of all shapes and sizes. Public works didn't have enough, so the city encouraged some residents to make their own temporary barricades.
“Some of them have been pretty creative,” McCall said.
For many drivers, it means finding another route though.
“It's a little inconvenient for us trying to head that way,” said Byron Moore.
Plus, not every street is so peaceful.
“On the streets that are open, I feel bad because now they have all the extra traffic,” Moore said.
However, he appreciates some of the flair.
“I'll give it to them, there's some pretty good coloring,” he said.
The city sent out guidelines for the barriers, which includes using reflective materials and leaving a lane open for emergency vehicles.
“Generally, it's been great,” McCall said. “I'm glad the city came up with that.”
For the rest of summer, McCall and others hope to enjoy it while it lasts.
“I hope people respect the signs and know it's only temporary,” noted Downs.
“It's something that's helpful for everybody,” McCall said.
For information about the permit process involved in this, click here.
