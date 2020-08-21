200821_Ren-Fest_file.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is the latest local 2020 event to be canceled due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on the event’s website, organizers said they were “profoundly disappointed” to announce the cancellation of the event, which began in 1977.

The organizers said they had worked on a plan and mitigation measures for the past five months in an effort to hold the event.

However, they said current state guidelines will not change in time for the festival to come on this fall. Organizers said that even though they disagree with the state guidelines, they appreciate the discussions they have had with state officials and their efforts to keep people safe.

While the Ren Fest won’t be open this fall, organizers said they hope to be back for the 2021 season. Any tickets or passes already bought for this season will roll over to next year’s event.

