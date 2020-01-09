KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Electric scooters like Bird have become enormously popular. Now, we know just how many people are using them thanks to brand new data from the city.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers explained how many people joined the flock and what that means for public safety.
Zipping through the downtown has become a ritual for Mike and Selena Bean.
“I love getting around the city and not having to find a place to park,” Mike said.
Last year, they rented bird scooters so many times that they decided to buy their own.
“It's just fun traveling and looking at the shops without being in a car,” Selena said.
“In the summer, we'd get out almost every day,” Mike said.
They're not the only ones who jumped on the Bird and bicycle bandwagon. According to data released by KC this week, since the city started counting trips in July people took more than 350,000 trips on the city's shared scooters and bikes.
“It says it's really growing,” Mike said.
“People are using them lots,” Selena said.
On average, people rode for about six minutes a pop, traveling only a few blocks.
“We didn't realize how high they'd be,” DuRon Netsell said
Netsell is an urban designer who's excited about the possibilities shared vehicles could bring to KC.
“This is something people are just adapting to,” he said. “It's brand new. It's a great way to get around town.”
The problem now is finding safer places to ride. Advocates are pushing for more protected bike lanes and micro-mobility hubs that get bikes off the sidewalks.
“We have a little bit of this infrastructure but it’s fragmented,” Netsell said.
As micro-mobility becomes more popular, the CDC is studying the safety of smaller vehicles. The center reported 40,000 scooter-related accidents in the U.S. in a four-year span.
“We don't have an infrastructure that makes riders feel comfortable,” Netsell said.
He believes that, as cities develop that infrastructure, even more riders will try something new.
The Beans aren't afraid to take theirs anywhere downtown, even without a lot of dedicated lanes.
“They're so much fun,” Selena said. “They really are.”
