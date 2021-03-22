KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A city official is seeking to revoke the liquor license of troubled Kansas City nightclub Rendezvous Lounge.
The manager of Kansas City’s Regulated Industries Division, Jim Ready, requested a revocation hearing after two violent shooting incidents including more than 100 shots fired near the club on March 14 and a homicide following an incident at the club last November.
Search warrants filed in the March 14 case show officers searched seven vehicles that were hit by gunfire. Court records show investigators found 10 live rounds and one shell casing inside one of the seven vehicles they searched.
Investigators also seized video surveillance equipment from the club to search for possible video evidence of the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the face. They collected more than 100 shell casings as evidence.
According to a search warrant, detectives contacted the owner of Rendezvous Lounge who initially said he would provide them access to surveillance cameras to review. By March 17th, detectives instead filed for a search warrant. In the application for a search warrant an officer wrote that officers “haven’t been able to review the surveillance footage or make contact with the owner.” Investigators seized the DVR system.
Jerry Walczuk who lives in the area agrees with Ready’s decision to request a liquor license revocation hearing before the Liquor Control Board of Review. “You’ve got children around here,” Walczuk said. “What would happen if one of them got shot?”
Other neighbors also voiced concerns about the possibility of stray bullets hitting homes if shootings continue in the area.
Two people were initially taken in for questioning and later released. The criminal investigation is ongoing. KCTV5 News asked Rendezvous Lounge for comment. The person who answered the phone declined to comment.
KCTV5 News is waiting to hear when the liquor license revocation hearing may take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.