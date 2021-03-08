KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were killed and one hurt in a triple shooting over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri. A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department says tempers flared from a fender bender before shots rang out. According to licensed psychologist at Saint Luke’s Behavioral Health System, Dr. Savannah Geske, people are stressed and irritable now more than ever.

KCPD says out of all the homicides detectives investigate yearly, arguments are the number one contributing factor.

“When we’re irritable, we tend to get defensive and read malice into other people’s behavior,” says Dr. Geske.

People are reporting irritability at higher rates than they used to. In those moments, it’s easy to put the blame on others, especially on the road. Drivers tend to have thoughts such as “they intentionally cut me off” or “they are intentionally trying to upset me” as a way to justify their anger. Dr. Geske says those forms of mind reading are dangerous. Instead, focus on good intention as to why someone acted the way they did.

There are deescalating techniques, but they work best with someone you know because you understand their behavior. When interacting with strangers, the situation can be risky because you do not know what the other person is thinking.

In tense situations, Dr. Geske recommends creating space between you and the other person or call 911 if you feel someone is aggressive.

“We also know individuals are feeling a lack of a sense of control during this time. I think those times where we can take control in our own vehicles, where we kind of have complete control, some people are almost overusing that to kind of make themselves feel better,” explained Dr. Geske.