KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri, prosecutor has dismissed 202 charges against people who were cited by Kansas City police for non-violent offenses during recent protest.
In a release, the city said the dismissals were made possible following action by the City Council, which approved ordinance #200415 on June 18, 2020.
The ordinance called for the dismissal of seven types of charges for citations issued by police on May 29 through June 2, in specific areas of the city if the charges were not linked to violent acts.
The city prosecutor’s office reviewed more than 1,700 citations to determine which charges met the ordinance’s criteria.
The city said those individuals whose charges have been dismissed will receive a letter from the Municipal Court this week.
“We moved quickly to review the cases, given the direction provided by the City Council,” said City Attorney Matt Gigliotti. “The ordinance necessitated an additional review of every citation captured by the new law, which we completed during the 10 days between when the ordinance passed Council and when it became effective.”
The release continued to say that City Councilmembers listened to dozens of members of the public who spoke out during debate on this issue and read hundreds of comments submitted to the council. If you would like to submit a public testimony on any upcoming ordinance, you can send your comments to publictestimony@kcmo.org. You are asked to include the ordinance number and topic in the subject line.
Individuals who posted a cash bond will receive a refund check from the city within 10-14 business days of disposition of the case. Those who used a bonding company should contact their bonding company for information.
