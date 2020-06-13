KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City authorities worked to bring a standoff to a peaceful resolution Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 600 block of Grand on a reported armed robbery around 3:45 Saturday morning.
Officers contacted an adult male victim who said that he and his girlfriend were held against their will inside a location in the 500 block of Madison. The adult male said he was able to escape safely but that the adult female was still inside that location and being held against her will.
When officers responded to the 500 block of Madison, the adult female ran out of the location and was safe. The female advised that the suspect, an adult male who is armed, is still inside the location.
Around 10:35 a.m., police said the standoff was peacefully concluded. Tactical response team members made voice contact with the male and negotiated a peaceful surrender. The adult male was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
