KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)- Kansas City police want you to do research before sharing posts on social media, “that could spread fear and division.”

The Kansas City Police Department posted a tweet Tuesday stating that they are aware of a flyer circulating on social media.

That flyer reads:

Dear Neighbor,

You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter.

Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election.

We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make that it is current and that it has adequate coverage for fire damage.

You have been given “Fair Warning”.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Always remember, that it was “you” that started this Civil War.

Be prepared to face the severe consequences of your pre-emptive actions against democracy.

Police say they have received no reports of any Kansas City residents receiving the flyer.

