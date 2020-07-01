KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City police say a standoff in the area of East 83rd Street and Holmes Road ended peacefully Wednesday after a robbery suspect surrendered without incident.
Officers were originally sent to respond to a report of an armed street robbery 8:45 a.m. to the area of the 700 block of East 85th Street.
A man and a woman were detained and questioned by police. That investigation led to police to a residence in the 700 block of East 83rd Street where they believed a suspect was inside with a gun.
Officers surrounded the house, cordoning off several blocks in the neighborhood. Tactical teams and negotiators also responded to assist with the situation.
Police say the suspect surrendered just before 11:30 a.m. The investigation in this case is ongoing and there is no word yet as to what charges will be filed in relation to this event.
