KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who authorities say is in need of medical assistance.
According to police, 65-year-old Terry E. Pettus was last seen in to 2300 block of East Meyer Boulevard on the morning of August 25.
Officers describe Pettus as a Black man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes,
The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone who has information on the location of Terry E. Pettus to call the KCPD Missing Persons section at 816-234-5136.
