KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen Tuesday.

Officers said 67-year-old Debra Parmet was last seen in the 1000 block of West 66th Street.

Parmet is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen driving a 2012 light blue Toyota Camry with MO license plate BLUE4, noting that she said she was heading to the Oak Park Mall.

Police are concerned for Parmet’s well being since she suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with any information on the location of Debra Parmet is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

