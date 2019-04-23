190423_Missing-Person_Robert-Gregory_story.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old in need of medical treatment.

Officers say Robert S. Gregory was last seen on April 15 near Linwood and Hardesty.

According to the KCPD, Gregory checked himself out of the hospital against medical advice while still needing treatment.

He is described as a white man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone who sees Robert S. Gregory to please call 911.

