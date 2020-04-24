200424_Missing-Person_Annie-Yarlee_story.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who has dementia and language challenges.

Officers said 85-year-old Annie Yarlee was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Independence Avenue and Myrtle.

Yarlee stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans, and officers said she cannot speak English.

Anyone with any information on the location of 85-year-old Annie Yarlee is asked to please call 911.

