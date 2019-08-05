KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Police say they're investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Kansas City street as a homicide.
Police in a news release Saturday identified the victim as 62-year-old Michael Pittman. Police say officers were called to the area near Kansas City's Central Park around 11 p.m. Thursday and found Pittman's body lying in the street.
Police have not said how Pittman died, but say his death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been reported, and police have asked anyone with information on the death to contact the TIPS hotline.
