KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say they have two persons of interest in custody in the case of a pregnant woman shot and killed outside of a Kansas City gas station earlier this week.

Officers said 20-year-old Diamon Eichelburger was pushing her child in a stroller outside of a 7-Eleven located at 26th and Van Brunt Monday when a suspect shot and killed her.

Detectives said that while they had confirmed that Eichelburger was pregnant, they are still waiting for the full autopsy to know how far along in the pregnancy she was.

Charges in the case are expected to be filed Wednesday afternoon.

