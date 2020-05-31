KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police responded to three shootings and a double fatality crash early Sunday morning.
Around 1 a.m., a woman was privately transported to a local hospital where she stated she was shot while on the Plaza. Police said she has non-life-threatening injuries and refused to give any further information regarding the incident.
Detectives then responded to the hospital to interview her where she stated she did not know who shot her.
Police were also called to the 5800 block of Garfield for a shooting call. Officers said the victim stated a vehicle drove past when he was standing on his porch. People in the vehicle began shooting and struck him. He was transported to a local hospital.
Detectives responded to the hospital to interview him, but he said he did not feel like talking to them at this time.
Just after 3 a.m., police were then called to the 3700 block of Bellefontaine for a sound of shots call. They were later advised a victim had been transported to a local hospital.
The officers met the victim at the hospital, and she stated she had been shot in the area of 37th and Bellefontaine. Her injuries were non-life threatening.
Detectives responded to the hospital to interview the victim. Authorities said she was highly intoxicated and stated she woke up and had been shot.
Officers were then called to North Brighton and North 72nd Street for a vehicle crash just after 3 a.m.
Police said a red Kia Forte was traveling north on North Brighton at a high rate of speed. On the curve, the vehicle lost control and went off the roadway to the right.
The vehicle struck three traffic signs and sheared off a large tree at the base. The Kia rolled over and landed on it's right side, with the large tree landing on the overturned Kia.
The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The left rear passenger suffered life threatening injuries. The right rear passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
