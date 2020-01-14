KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police were pursuing two vehicles Tuesday after the two cars were shooting at each other.
Officials told KCTV5 News that officers were called to a sound of shots disturbance in the area of 58th and Prospect just after 3:30 p.m.
Occupants in two cars were said to be shooting at each other. Both vehicles were pursued by Kansas City police and occupants appear to be in custody at this time from both vehicles.
Chopper5 was overhead as police were pursuing one of the cars.
Police are still investigating. Stay with KCTV5 News as this story develops.
