KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As Wednesday’s demonstrations were in full swing, a KCPD officer was stabbed in downtown Kansas City.
Officials said the incident happened in the area of 9th and Grand near downtown. Police say the officer was stabbed in his chest just outside his bullet proof vest as he was responding to a call of a man having a mental health crisis.
KCPD spokesperson Sergeant Jake Bechinna said the incident wasn't related to the protests closer to the Plaza.
“We were very curious about it, too. Obviously, we’re gearing up for protests near the Plaza,” he said. “We’re on alert and ready for any issues that pop up across the city. So that was one of the first questions we all had as well.”
Parker Young, who has lived in the area for a few months, told KCTV5 News that he has noticed an uptick in crime in that area of downtown recently.
“it was winter-ish, fall when I first moved in here, so I don’t know if warm weather brings out crime here, but we really didn’t have any problems. Rarely saw a police officer down within these few blocks. Never have had anybody bother me on the street,” he said. “Then probably within just the past month we hear gunshots regularly from our apartment right here. Or we will look out our window and see big brawls break out in the streets.”
Police say the suspect is in custody for aggravated assault and that while the officer was critically hurt in the stabbing, he was stable by late Wednesday evening.
