KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A death at a Kansas City apartment building is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officer were called to the Alcazar Apartments at 105 W 39th just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a dead body.
The officers discovered a man in a stairwell unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived and declared the man to be deceased.
KCPD detectives were called to the scene and now declared the death to be a homicide investigation based on what they have found at the scene. Crime scene investigators are now working with detectives to process the scene, and medical examiners are working to determine a cause of death.
The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone who was in the area of the apartment Tuesday morning and saw anything suspicious or anyone else with information on this case to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.
Tips can also be left anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477) or by using the P3 Tips app available in the Google Play store and the iOS App Store. Information leading to an arrest could earn up to a $25,000 reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.