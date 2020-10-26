Horn.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

11-year-old Lakayia Horn is described as being 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Horn was last seen today, October 26th, around noon in the area of 23rd Street and Cleveland.

Horn was on foot, but her direction of travel was unknown. She was wearing a pink shirt, pink/gray pants and had a leopard print blanket wrapped around her.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said that Horn had been located at a local fire station. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.