KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
13- year-old Derrick D Conner is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and has a thin mustache.
Conner was last seen on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 18th Street, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was wearing a grey hoodie and sweat pants.
If he is seen, please notify the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136, or non-emergency number at 816-234-5111.
