KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who last seen on Saturday.
Police say, Kenneth Interian was last seen at 11 p.m. that day in the area of E. 6th Street and Norton Avenue in KCMO.
He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you find him, you are asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
No further information is available at this time.
