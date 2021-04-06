KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for an 11-year-old girl they say went missing late Monday afternoon from the south side.
Lamaryah Brockman was last seen near 92nd Street and Wallace Avenue around 4:30 p.m. She is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweatsuit, police said.
Anyone with any helpful information is asked to call 911 or KCPD's missing person's unit at 816-234-5136.
