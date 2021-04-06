lamaryah brockman cropped.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for an 11-year-old girl they say went missing late Monday afternoon from the south side.

Lamaryah Brockman was last seen near 92nd Street and Wallace Avenue around 4:30 p.m. She is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweatsuit, police said.

Anyone with any helpful information is asked to call 911 or KCPD's missing person's unit at 816-234-5136.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.