KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City have found a woman who had not been seen for nearly a week.
Officers said 22-year-old Stejona Bowden had been found Monday afternoon and that she is safe.
Bowden had been last seen leaving her mother’s home in the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue in Kansas City late last Tuesday night.
Family members said she had arrived sweating at the home claiming she had walked there from Independence before leaving a short time later.
Officers thanked the members of the public who helped with the search for Bowden.
