KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE Kansas City police report that the parents of this child have been found and the boy is safe.

*******

Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents of a small child found wandering in a street Friday morning.

A neighbor found the little boy and took him to the East Patrol Station.

The child was dressed in a blue pajama top and red pajama bottoms, and he has curly brown hair.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.

