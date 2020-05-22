KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE Kansas City police report that the parents of this child have been found and the boy is safe.
Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents of a small child found wandering in a street Friday morning.
A neighbor found the little boy and took him to the East Patrol Station.
The child was dressed in a blue pajama top and red pajama bottoms, and he has curly brown hair.
