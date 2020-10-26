KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.
11-year-old Lakayia Horn is described as being 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Horn was last seen today, October 26th, around noon in the area of 23rd Street and Cleveland.
Horn was on foot, but her direction of travel was unknown. She was wearing a pink shirt, pink/gray pants and had a leopard print blanket wrapped around her.
Around 4:30 p.m., police said that Horn had been located at a local fire station.
UPDATE: Lakayia has been located at a local fire station. She will be evaluated at an area hospital for any possible injuries and/or negative effects from the cold.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) October 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.