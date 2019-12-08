KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: This missing man has been found safe.
All previous coverage is below.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered male.
74-year-old Anthony Deadrick is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Deadrick was last seen on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at a Walgreens located at 9700 N Cedar Avenue. Police said that he walked away in an unknown direction of travel.
Deadrick was wearing a grey jacket and black pants. He has a medical condition that requires medical care.
If you know the whereabouts of Deadrick, contact Kansas City police or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.