KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium that lasted a more than six hours has ended and an armed man has been taken into custody.
Negotiations with an armed man having a mental crisis were difficult and were not going anywhere, police said.
By 6 p.m., a plan was devised to use less-lethal munitions to take the suspect into custody. Police say there are no injuries to report.
Police said the man, who was armed with more than one gun, will be taken for evaluation at a psychiatric hospital and they will continue working to determine the motive behind this incident.
Police said the man told them that he had never attended a Chiefs or Royals game. Currently, it is their understanding he is not associated with either team and has not ever worked at either stadium.
They have not yet determined if any of the multiple gunshots fired hit Arrowhead and damaged it or not. That will be determined as they continue investigating.
Update: Police say the standoff outside Arrowhead has ended without further incident and the gunman has been taken into custody. https://t.co/5YpkCmSBkI— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 12, 2020
Previous coverage is below. Check KCTV5.com and watch KCTV5 News at 10 p.m. for further updates.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are involved in a standoff with a gunman who is currently in the Arrowhead parking lot.
Kansas City police posted a tweet Saturday afternoon stating that an operation 100 (standoff) is being conducted.
🚨ALERT🚨 avoid the parking lots at the Truman Sports complex; police and security have entrances locked down and the complex is CLOSED. Police investigating an armed person in the parking lot. THERE ARE NO EVENTS CURRENTLY HAPPENING AT EITHER STADIUM @Chiefs @Royals @MoDOT_KC— kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 12, 2020
All of the entrances have been locked down and the Truman Sports Complex is closed.
“We are currently conducting an operation 100 (stand off) with an armed party. We are in contact with a party who has fired shots at Arrowhead. He is currently in the parking lot. No one has been shot. The entire complex is shut down. There are currently no sporting events being held at the complex,” David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department said.
Police said the gunman shot at employees but no one was hit or hurt.
UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m., the situation remains essentially as it has been most of the day.
According to Jackson, the police believe this is a mental health crisis that ended up at Arrowhead rather than being connected to the sports complex. The police believe the man has no connection to the Chiefs or the Royals in any way, Jackson said.
They have not yet been able to confirm if anything was posted on social media by gunman prior to this incident.
Trained negotiators are at the scene trying to peacefully resolve the situation.
The police said the gunman "does have firearms," but would not get into specifics. They said the guns have been "everywhere from out and pointed, to in his waistband." It is a dynamic situation.
According to the Royals, their game that is set for tonight is still set to happen as scheduled unless they hear from police. At this time, as there are no fans at the stadium, they have not announced any changes yet.
LIVE: The authorities are providing an update on the standoff that is happening outside Arrowhead with an armed gunman. https://t.co/6GceTkShZE— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 12, 2020
5:30 p.m. UPDATE: The start of the Royals game has been delayed to 6:35 PM due to the nearby standoff at Arrowhead. Outside of that, the game is expected to carry on normally.
There have been no new developments or updates regarding the situation at Arrowhead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.