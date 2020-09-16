KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were involved in a standoff at a Northland apartment complex Wednesday night.
Just before 7 p.m., Kansas City police detectives conducted a residence check for an adult male who is wanted for a felony warrant in the 8400 block of N Overland Court.
According to police, detectives made verbal contact with the male. He refused to come out of the apartment or safely grant access to detectives. He also made statements to police that indicate he is armed and is threatening harm to himself.
Detectives backed away from the apartment and called in tactical officers and negotiators for a standoff. Police added that one additional adult was believed to be in the apartment, but there is no indication that adult is a hostage.
Around 9:10 p.m., police said the man voluntarily came out the front door and was taken into custody on his warrant.
The other person that was in the apartment was confirmed to be safe and unharmed.
