KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person has died in a triple shooting.
Police were called to the area of 27th and Jackson for a shooting call just before 4 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located three people in a vehicle. One was a deceased male, and the other two victims are woman who are in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit at 234-5043.
There is no suspect information at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
