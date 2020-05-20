KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were in the area of 40th and Mill to Pennsylvania on an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots nearby just after 3 p.m.
They responded to the area to investigate and located two vehicles with the occupants firing shots at each other near 40th and Pennsylvania. They drove from that area and continued to fire shots as they drove.
In the area of the 900 block of West 39th, both vehicles crashed, and everyone ran from the vehicles.
Officers checked the area of 40th and Pennsylvania and found one shooting victim there, an adult, who appears to be an unintended victim.
Two other victims were located in close proximity to where the suspect vehicles crashed. One of those victims is a juvenile teen and another is an adult.
Authorities with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said all three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Other people ran from the vehicles after the crash and have all been detained by responding officers at this time.
