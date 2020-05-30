KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a triple shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 10th and Summit around 3:30 a.m. for a reported sound of shots.
When they arrived at the scene, they located one adult female who was deceased. Another adult female and an adult male were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said the initial investigation appears that a family get together resulted in a disturbance then shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The reward for the right information is $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.