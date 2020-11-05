KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Thursday.
Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the 3700 block of Gardner Avenue on a reported cutting.
When they arrived at the location, they located the victim, an adult male, with apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. A few hours later, the victim died of his injuries.
Police said a person of interest is in custody.
Detectives are asking if you have information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.