KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that took place Friday night.
Kansas City officers were called to the 7200 block of N. Jefferson Court on a sound of shots call just before 11.
When they arrived at the location, they located a deceased adult female on the ground outside.
Authorities told KCTV5 News that a person of interest is currently in custody.
If anyone has information regarding this homicide or any other one, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Any tips leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
This is the 149th homicide for Kansas City in 2019.
