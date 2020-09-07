KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - This started as what people call a sideshow, it's where people get together and do burnouts and donuts in their cars and bikes. This one went on a little after dark. Police say they knew about it in advance but that most of the time events like this one do not turn violent.

Five people checked themselves into the hospital, someone else drove home. Officers say none of them had life threatening injuries.

But Monday several anti-crime advocates were at the park to call for an end to violent crimes like these. They say they knew about the event too and that they feared that it could turn violent.

“We've been seeing it time and again. It's wearing. It's tiresome seeing this and acting like we can't do anything about it. This hurts,” Bishop Tony Caldwell said.

One solution they've been pushing for a few years now is to allow sanctioned sideshow events like this one, but with security and other safety measures in place. But they say the city has made it difficult to do that.

“If you ride around the streets you see nothing but these marks because they have no place to do it. All we're trying to do is give them a safe place to do it,” resident Desmound Logan said.

There were a lot of people in Swope Park Monday enjoying their Labor Day. Jacquelyn Stovall's family goes all in on the grill for the holiday. This year she's expecting a dozen or so family members in the open air of Swope Park.

“I'd rather have it out here in the open than inside with everything going on,” Stovall

said.

She and others enjoyed the park and feel safe.

“Just because of one incident or several incidents doesn't mean it's not a safe place. I feel safe here,” Pastor Alvin Spotwood III said.

But people who live and work nearby are tired of hearing about violent crimes stemming from events like the one that happened Sunday night.

“If you're coming out here to find someone you have beef with you don't belong here,” Stovall said.

Community leaders are fed up with incidents like this, too. Caldwell told reporters Monday morning that he and others knew about the event in advance and worried about the potential for violence.

“We see this every day. We know who's going to kill who ahead of time. When we have that, and it's not acted upon that's what happens,” Caldwell said.