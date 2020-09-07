KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday evening.
Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of East Meyer Boulevard to the Park Gate Apartments on a reported check the welfare. When they arrived, they located an adult female deceased inside an apartment.
Officials said they are currently investigating this incident as a suspicious death due to the unknown injuries at this time.
Homicide detectives are on scene gathering information and trying to determine what may have occurred. Crime scene investigators will be processing the scene for any evidence that can assist detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
