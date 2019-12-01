KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in an apartment.
Kansas City police were called to the 2600 block of E 29th Street for a shooting Sunday morning around 8:15.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male shooting victim in the apartment.
Officers have one person, a male, in custody at this time for investigation.
If anyone has any additional information about this shooting, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit Directly or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.