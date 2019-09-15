KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are on scene of a standoff after shots were fired from a home.
Officers were called to the 11400 block of Herrick Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a party that was armed with a gun.
When police arrived on the scene, they heard gun shots and took safety precautions. At this time, they have the house surrounded.
Officers on the scene told KCTV5 News that multiple people have come out of the house and those people are being questioned. Police are not sure how many people are still in the house.
No officers have been injured, and no victims have been located.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
