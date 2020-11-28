KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Kansas City police were called to 26th and Cleveland Avenue for a shooting just after 11:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located one person that had been shot.
They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time.
