KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning.
The Kansas City Police Department was called to the 100 block of Bellaire Avenue for a shooting call just before 7:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a male that had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.