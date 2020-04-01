39th st shooting_frame_6713.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.

Police were called to East 39th Street and Crescent Avenue, which is a little north of I-70 on the city’s far east side, around 5:15 p.m.

Officials didn’t have an exact condition of the victim, but KCTV5 News is working to get more information.

