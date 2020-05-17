KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left one person with serious injuries.
Police were called to the area of E. 67th Terrace and Prospect Avenue just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said that one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed to KCTV5 News that one person is in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
