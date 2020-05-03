KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to E 81st Street and Michigan Avenue on a shooting call just before 5 a.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a female in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the annonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
