KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
Around 4 a.m., officers were called to 25th and Agnes on a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located a male shooting victim outside who was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
While they were investigating the incident, police received information that the victim had come out of a specific house.
When officers attempted to contact the occupants of the house no one answered. They have reason to believe at least one person is in the house.
Police initiated a standoff and were attempting to safely investigate the incident.
About two and a half hours later, police said the standoff had ended with three people being arrested for the house.
