KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Indiana just after 1:30 a.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived at the location, they located an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk. EMS pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area looking for any witnesses and any evidence to help them determine what led up to this fatal shooting. Crime scene investigators are processing the scene looking for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to an arrest in this homicide is eligible for a $25,000 cash reward.

This is the city's second homicide Sunday morning.